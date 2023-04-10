Share:

HYDERABAD-Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer of Islamic Studies (BPS-17) male/female in the College Education department and declared 104 eligible candidates fit for appointment against the vacant posts. According to the results announced by SPSC, as many as 60 males including 3 disabled quota candidates and 44 female candidates including one disabled quota candidate, were declared fit and suitable for appointment against vacant posts of Lecturer Islamic Studies in the College Education Department, Sindh. The detailed result has been uploaded at the official website of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).