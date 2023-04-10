ATTOCK - District Election Commissioner Attock Noor ul Khitab has said that two-day training of male and female master trainers has been completed and these master trainers will further impart training to poling staff which will be started soon. He said this while talking to The Nation. The DEC said the training of the polling staff including 1069 presiding officers and 3550 assistant presiding officers and polling officers will be started at tehsil level as soon as training schedule is received from the Election Commission.
