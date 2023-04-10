Share:

ATTOCK - District Elec­tion Commissioner At­tock Noor ul Khitab has said that two-day train­ing of male and female master trainers has been completed and these master trainers will fur­ther impart training to poling staff which will be started soon. He said this while talking to The Nation. The DEC said the training of the poll­ing staff including 1069 presiding officers and 3550 assistant presid­ing officers and polling officers will be started at tehsil level as soon as training schedule is re­ceived from the Election Commission.