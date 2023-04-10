Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least three boys were killed while another in­jured in a car crash at the Rawat Main Express Highway in the limits of Koral police station here on Sunday, according to the local police.

According to details, Abbas Shah son of Na­zar Hussain Shah (20), a permanent resident of Mansehra; Abbas Ahmed son of Syed Arab (12), a resident of Fizaia Colony Khanna Pul Islam­abad; Saad son of Zameer (24), also a resident of Fizaia Colony; and Zaman son of Faiz Amin, resident of the same locality were traveling in a car with Abbas Shah in the driving seat. Accord­ing to the families of the victims, the deceased and the injured were all friends and took the vehicle on rent so that they could learn driving.

However, the vehicle went out of control of the driver and smashed into the rear side of a truck on the Express Highway. Resultantly, Ab­bas Shah, Abbas Ahmed and Saad died on the spot while Zaman sustained serious injuries. The police said that all the four friends were liv­ing in the same street in Fizaia Colony here.

The police quoted Ibrahim, brother of Abbas as having said that the boys had taken the ve­hicle on rent to learn driving.

Truck driver fled the scene, said the police. Immediately after the incident, the police shift­ed the dead bodies to the hospital and started tracing the driver and owner of the truck for further legal proceedings. The injured was ad­mitted to the PIMS hospital for medical treat­ment. The families of the victims told the police that they didn’t want autopsy and further legal proceedings in this regard.