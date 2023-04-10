Share:

The economic situation in the country has become so dire that some inhabitants are resorting to extreme measures, including taking their own lives and the lives of their children. A tragic incident recently occurred where a family who was unable to pay rent and their electricity bills gave poison to their children and then took it themselves. It is difficult to comprehend how to address and prevent such issues when the overall economic situation of the country is so poor. Many people are struggling to make ends meet and are forced to resort to begging for their livelihood.

While the government has a prime responsibility to address these issues, it is not solely their burden to bear. Neighbors, landlords, and relatives who are more well-off should also have a humanitarian duty to keep an eye out for those who are struggling and offer help when possible. It is unacceptable that such a tragedy occurred and it is important that we all take care of those who are living below the poverty line before more incidents like this occur.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.