RAWALPINDI - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema has said that the administration had distributed over 950,000 free flour bags among the poor and deserving citi­zens in Rawalpindi district.

He informed that 11 mega centers were set up in Rawalpindi district to provide free flour to the citizens. Over 316,000 families had been pro­vided relief under the scheme, he added.

He said that the target was set for the distribu­tion of free flour among more than 483,000 fami­lies, adding, more than 1.4 million bags of flour would be distributed in Rawalpindi district.

The DC further said that all-out efforts were being made to ensure smooth distribution of free flour bags among the poor and deserving citizens and no untoward incident was reported in Rawalpindi.

The distribution of free flour would continue till 25th Ramadan, he said and informed that the ad­ministration was also tak­ing strict action in accor­dance with the law against profiteers and hoarders.

He informed that he was visiting different free flour mega distribu­tion points to review all the arrangements made to facilitate the citizens and inspect the process of providing free flour to the citizens. The supply of free flour would continue uninterruptedly in Rawal­pindi district, he added.

Flour bags were being distributed among over 50,000 deserving people in Rawalpindi district on a daily basis, he informed.

He directed the officials concerned to treat the citi­zens who come to get flour with respect and negli­gence on part of the of­ficials would not be toler­ated. He said efforts were being made to provide relief to the people and the administration under this initiative taken by the Punjab government was supplying flour to poor and deserving citizens.