Share:

In connection with the ongoing situation of the country, the Awami National Party (ANP) announced on Monday that it would invite the All Parties Conference (APC).

ANP central senior vice-president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said that on the instructions of ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan, the party had decided to invite the meeting of the APC. The APC meeting will be held on May 3.

Mr Hoti said before the APC, the party's central executive committee meeting will be held on May 2 in the federal capital city. In terms of the APC, the committee had been constituted under the chairmanship of ANP general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain.

Mr Hoti went on to say that all the political parties and people from different sects will be invited to the APC.