Peshawar - Awami National Party provincial president Aimal Wali Khan said on Sunday that the federal government should avoid launching a new military operation on the Pakhtuns’ soil and instead it must take action against those who had brought the militants back to the country.

He said that the ANP would not allow a new military operation in the Pakhtun-inhabited region unless the facilitators are punished for having struck agreements with the terrorists and aided their return and resettlement in the nation.

“We won’t allow Pakhtuns to be used as fuel in the war economy,” Aimal said in a statement issued here from the party secretariat Bacha Khan Markaz.

“Those who facilitated the militants must face the law,” he said, adding that the ousted prime minister Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi, former chief minister Mahmood Khan, former spymaster Lt Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed, and former KP minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif must be asked on what terms they struck a deal with the militants and facilitated their resettlement in Pakistan.

According to Aimal Wali, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was imposed on Pakhtuns in 2013 with explicit assistance from Taliban insurgents, and it was re-elected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in general elections.

The ANP leader said the chief judge of Pakistan had lost credibility and that if he did not quit before Eidul Fitr, the ANP would initiate a protest campaign till his removal.

“If the Supreme Court judges are interested in politics and support a particular political party, they should resign from their positions and engage in active politics,” he urged.

According to Aimal Wali, elections must be held on the same day – October 8 – since the outcomes of the Punjab election would eventually affect the results of votes across the country.

He stated that the ANP was prepared for the upcoming elections and has declared candidates for the provincial and national legislatures, but that elections should not be held based on the wants and dictates of a single political party.