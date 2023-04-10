Share:

ISTANBUL - All major Asian indices closed Saturday with gains, except for Singapore’s index. The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, earned 0.36 percent to 3,391.59 points as of 11:00 GMT. The Japanese government on Friday officially appointed Ueda Kazuo as the new governor of the Bank of Japan, succeeding Kuroda Harukiho. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 increased 0.17 percent to close at 27,518.31 points. The Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks trading on the Hong Kong exchange, earned 0.28 percent to reach 20,331.20 points. China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange was up by 0.45 percent to 3,327.65.