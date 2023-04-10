Share:

The anti-terrorism (ATC) court approved on Monday a one-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ali Amin Gandapur.

Mr Gandapur, who was accused of cases under the provisions of sedition and terrorism, produced before the ATC. The prosecutor requested a five-day physical remand of the accused.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas had approved the one-day remand of Mr Gandapur, and the PTI stalwart was handed over to the police custody a one-day physical remand.

The court had issued an order to the police that, before the start of the physical remand of Mr Gandapur, his medical checkup should be ensured. The court had also ordered to conduct the voice-matching test of Mr Gandapur and submit the report before the court tomorrow.