QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo congratulated the Christian community on Easter Festival on Sunday. He said the festival of Easter was also a source of joy for Muslims, Hazrat Jesus came to the world with the message of peace and security. The CM said that today, there were followers of Hazrat Isa (A.S) all over the world say­ing that the Christian community was rendering its full services in the develop­ment of the country and the nation. The role of the Christian community in the fields of education and health is com­mendable, there is a large representa­tion of the Christian community in our province as well, he said. Bizenjo said all the minorities in the province have complete religious freedom and protec­tion, adding that the Christian commu­nity should share its happiness with the poor and deserving people on the occa­sion of the Easter festival. He said the Christian community should organize special prayers for the security of the country and peace and order in their prayers. The message of promoting inter-faith harmony and fostering toler­ance should be made public, he added.