Share:

The Balochistan provincial assembly on Monday passed a resolution for holding simultaneous elections all across Pakistan on the same day.

This move comes after the National Assembly and Senate also passed the same resolution.

The session of Balochistan Assembly was presided over by Speaker Jan Muhammad Jamali. Provincial Interior Minister Zia Lango presented the resolution regarding the holding of national and provincial assembly elections in the whole country at the same time, which was approved by a majority vote.

The resolution aims to synchronize the timing of national and provincial assembly elections to avoid confusion and ensure a smooth electoral process.

This would mean that all provinces and the federal government would go to the polls on the same day.

In addition, a resolution was presented in the Balochistan Assembly to give honorarium to the officials who participated in the census. This resolution was also unanimously approved.

Member of the Assembly Sana Baloch presented the resolution.

The session was adjourned until three o'clock, April 13.

The passing of the resolution in the Balochistan provincial assembly adds momentum to the campaign for simultaneous elections across Pakistan.