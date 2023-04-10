Share:

KARACHI-The Christian community celebrated the Easter festival today with special prayer ceremonies across the countries. Special prayer ceremonies were arranged in different Churches of the country. Security arrangements were also made around Churches to prevent any untoward incident. The day started with special religious rituals, prayers and an exchange of greetings with messages of goodwill and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has wished a very happy Easter to the Christian community around the world, particularly Pakistani Christian brothers and sisters celebrating the festival.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said let us all vow to do our bit in making the world a peaceful place where communities can live in harmony and build a tomorrow of hope.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has felicitated the Christian community living around the world especially in Pakistan on the occasion of Easter, being celebrated on Sunday. He said, ‘I extend my heartfelt felicitations to Christian brothers and sisters living across the world including Pakistan on the occasion of Easter.’ Bilawal said may this day be a means for all of us to build a world where all faiths and communities could live in peace and harmony and mutual respect.