Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Monday reserved a verdict on a petition filed by the government seeking withdrawal of a curative review petition in a case against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The chief justice held an in-chamber hearing on the petition when Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan and Advocate-on-Record Anees Muhammad appeared before him.

During the hearing, the AGP submitted his arguments in this regard. After which, the top judge reserved the verdict, stating it will be pronounced soon.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif had ordered the withdrawal the curative review referenceagainst Justice Isa. The PM directed the law minister to withdraw the reference as the government had decided not to pursue it. He said Justice Isa and his family were harassed and defamed through the reference.

Mr Sharif claimed that the reference was moved by a "vengeful Imran Niazi" against an honest judge. It was an attack on the independence of the judiciary and a nefarious conspiracy to divide the institution, he said. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and allies had condemned the reference, he added.

He said Mr Khan misused the constitutional office of the president for filing the reference.

Lawyers' organisations, including the Pakistan Bar Council, had also opposed the reference and the PML-N appreciated their gesture.