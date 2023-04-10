Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu said that the Chief Minister has announced to give ration to 100,000 deserving families of Balo­chistan with the aim to provide facilities to them in the Holy month of Ramazan. He expressed these views while briefing the media here on Sunday. The minister said that the people of Balochistan were displaced and affected by the flood and rain saying that 100 percent agriculture sector was damaged due to floods in the province. He said that the provincial government under the leader­ship of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, was taking all possible measures to provide fa­cilities to flood-affected people in the respective areas. He further said that the Chief Minister has not taken a single rupee from his privileges say­ing that the resources of Balochistan should be spent on the people of the province. We have tak­en the best measures in the rescue and relief and the Chief Minister has decided to distribute ra­tions in Ramzan, he said. Langu said that the Chief Minister had announced to give ration to 100,000 deserving families of Balochistan with the aim to provide facilities to people in the Holy Month of Ramadan. The provincial government will dis­tribute ration in all the districts of Balochistan, he said. DG, PDMA Naseer Nasir and Spokesper­son Chief Minister Balochistan Babar Yousafzai, Coordinator Chief Minister Shania Khan, Director Relief PDMA Attullah Mengal and other senior of­ficers were present on the occasion.