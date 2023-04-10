Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday presided over a meeting at CM Office to review the ongoing road projects. The chief min­ister directed timely completion of the ongoing roads projects across Punjab to end the public in­convenience. Mohsin Naqvi ordered the comple­tion of the roads connecting the cities with the motorways on priority basis. He also directed timely completion of the construction and repair work projects of the link roads. Mohsin Naqvi directed to give preference to the roads patch work and restoration of road shoulder and its construction.The caretaker chief minister was in­formed during the briefing that as many as 1819 projects of road’s construction and repair work were under completion in Punjab. Provincial Minister for Communication & Works(C&W) Bilal Afzal,Chairman Planning & Development, Secre­tary Finance, Secretary C&W and concerned offi­cials attended the meeting.

CM TELEPHONES IGP, INQUIRES AFTER INJURED POLICEMEN

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday telephoned Inspector General of Po­lice Dr Usman Anwar to inquire after the injured policemen due to the firing of criminal elements during police operation in the Kacha area. Mohsin Naqvi also inquired after well- being of the Inspec­tor General of Police Dr Usman Anwar for coming in the close range of firing. The IGP said that mo­rale of the police was very high and was achieving triumphs in the operation. Mohsin Naqvi directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured police personnel. He acknowledged that under the able leadership of IG Police the injured police per­sonnel set an example of their utmost dutifulness and professionalism. Mohsin Naqvi lauded that the police officers and personnel participating in the operation were our heroes. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that the joint operation launched by the Punjab and Sindh Police in order to purge the Kacha area from criminal elements was ongoing successfully, adding that the operation would continue till the elimination of last criminal person.