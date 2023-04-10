Share:

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpin­di Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has directed the authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Board of In­termediate and Second­ary Education (RBISE) to ensure transparency in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination system. Ac­cording to a Commis­sioner Office spokesman, the Commissioner while visiting different exami­nation centers including Denny’s school, Islamia High School No 4, Islamia Higher Secondary School No 1 and Divisional Pub­lic School reviewed the arrangements made by the RBISE for annual SSC exams. The Com­missioner visited vari­ous examination halls and rooms and inspected the arrangements and the exams holding pro­cess. The Commissioner also checked attendance sheets of the students, their roll number slips and seating plan. Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against cheating mafia and no one would be allowed to violate the rules, the Commissioner said and informed that separate raiding teams had been formed to make the monitoring system more effective. He directed the moni­toring teams to perform their professional duties without any discrimina­tion. The Commissioner informed that sealed question paper envelops were opened in front of CCTV cameras. “Trans­parent examination is the first responsibility of all of us,” the Commis­sioner said adding, there would be no compro­mise on the transpar­ency of the examination system. He directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources to ensure transparency in the examination process. Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commission­ers and Assistant Com­missioners of all the districts were monitor­ing all the examination centers on daily basis, he informed. Security personnel had also been deployed outside each examination centre, the Commissioner added.