ISLAMABAD - A local court in Islam­abad yesterday sent Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur on physical remand to po­lice for one day in a ter­rorism and sedition case, and directed the police to present him in an anti-ter­rorism court (ATC) today. Gandapur was arrested by Dera Ismail Khan police on Thursday last after multi­ple cases were registered against him by the Islam­abad and Punjab Police. He was then handed over to the Islamabad Capital Ter­ritory (ICT) Police on Sat­urday last in the case reg­istered against him at the Golra Police Station in the federal capital. Today, the Islamabad police presented Gandapur before duty mag­istrate Naveed Khan’s court. At the outset of the hearing, the prosecutor informed the court that Gandapur had to undergo a test and the po­lice had to collect evidence. Reading out the details of FIR against the PTI lead­er, the prosecutor said that Gandapur mentioned the plan to attack Islamabad in the audio linked to the case.