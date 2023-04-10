ISLAMABAD - A local court in Islamabad yesterday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur on physical remand to police for one day in a terrorism and sedition case, and directed the police to present him in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) today. Gandapur was arrested by Dera Ismail Khan police on Thursday last after multiple cases were registered against him by the Islamabad and Punjab Police. He was then handed over to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday last in the case registered against him at the Golra Police Station in the federal capital. Today, the Islamabad police presented Gandapur before duty magistrate Naveed Khan’s court. At the outset of the hearing, the prosecutor informed the court that Gandapur had to undergo a test and the police had to collect evidence. Reading out the details of FIR against the PTI leader, the prosecutor said that Gandapur mentioned the plan to attack Islamabad in the audio linked to the case.
