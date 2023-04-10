Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Pakistan Cus­toms started a crackdown against sugar smuggling and recovered a lot of par­cels of sugar after foiling the bid of smuggling in the province. According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Customs Balochistan Dr. Ata Bareach, 1960 parcels of sugar were seized from three trucks with the sup­port of FC and Custom per­sonnel at Lakpass area of Mastung. Similarly, Nutal and Darakhshan field en­forcement units recov­ered 2650 parcels of sugar from 4 vehicles coming on Quetta-Sindh-Punjab highway. The spokesman said that the attempts to smuggle 848 metric tons of sugar were foiled dur­ing the last two weeks.