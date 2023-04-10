Share:

NAWABSHAH - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting regarding third-party survey and reconstruction repairs of houses sustained damages during the recent rains and floods. Addressing the meeting, DC said that following the disbursement of support amount to growers for damaged crops now work is in progress on the provision of support amount for repair reconstruction of damaged houses to extend relief to owners. DC instructed District Manager SAFCO to expedite the process of disbursement of support amount on the directives of Sindh Government. He said that meetings of bank officials shall be arranged for the opening of bank accounts of house owners included in the survey list to facilitate them. He said that negligence shall be avoided in this task. DC directed Additional Deputy Commissioner to apart from supervising disbursement of support amount shall issue instructions to Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils for ensuring the arrangements in this regard.

District Manager SAFCO Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Samad Fulpoto brief about the survey of damaged houses in the district, the opening of bank accounts and teams nominated in this regard. The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino and others.