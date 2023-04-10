Share:

LAHORE - The police have found two dead bodies from a house in Lahore’s Bahria Town on Sunday and sent them to a hospital for post-mortem after col­lecting evidence. The bodies were of a woman and her son and they were about three to four years old, said the police, adding the death of Uzma and her son Abdullah was caused by some poisonous food at their house in Safari Villas of Bahria Town. CCPO Lahore Bilal Kamyana took notice of the dead bodies and sought a report from SP Saddar. He ordered the con­cerned police officers to thoroughly investigate the incident and also seek help of CCTV cameras and evidence collected from the site. The CCPO also directed the investigators to also probe the deaths from suicide and murder angles.