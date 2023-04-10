ISLAMABAD - The cost of 4500MW Diamir Bhasha Dam project has gone up by over Rs1000 billion from the initial estimated Rs894 billion to over Rs 1,936 billion.
The cost of Diamir Bhasha power generation facilities has increased by Rs 203 billion from the earlier Rs933 billion to Rs1,236 billion, official documents available with The Nation reveal.
The main reason for the increase is the devaluation of Pakistani rupee vis-à-vis US dollar, the documents said.
The earlier cost of the power generation project of the dam was calculated on the basis of the exchange rate of Rs 160/USD, while the new cost has been calculated at Rs 234/USD exchange rate, said the documents.
Similarly, the total cost of the both components (Dam component and Power Generation facilities) has also increased by more than double during the last 14 years.
In 2009, the total cost of the Diamir Basha Dam (Including dam and power generation components) was Rs 894 billion. However, now the cost for both the portions has gone up to over Rs 1934 billion.
The ECNEC last week had approved Diamir Basha Project-Power Generation facilities (4500MW) at a total cost of Rs1,236.10 billion including FEC of Rs598.19 billion.
In June 2009, the capital cost estimate of the entire project was amounted to Rs894.26 billion, which comprised the dam part as well as power generation facilities.
However, it was decided by the then Ministry of Water and Power (MoW&P) to implement the project by splitting the construction in two phases i.e. Dam Part and Power Generation Facilities.
Accordingly, PC-I for Dam Part was separately prepared which is now in the implementation phase and major construction works are underway. The cost of the dam portion has already topped Rs700 billion.
In June 2022, the cost of second component of Power Generation Facilities of Bhasha was Rs933.584 billion including the FEC of Rs409 billion. The cost of the project was updated on the average floating exchange rate of January, 2023 i.e. @ 1USD = Rs. 234.13 and the updated cost comes as Rs1,236.10 billion. The scope of work is divided into four contract packages in Power Generation Facilities, which includes MW-2, HM-2, EM-1 and EM-2.