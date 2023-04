Share:

ISLAMABAD - Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, hot weather is expected in central and Southern parts during day time. Gusty winds are likely in plains and coastal areas. Temperature of some major cities recorded on Sunday morning. Islam­abad and Quetta twelve degree centigrade, La­hore twenty, Karachi twenty-four, Peshawar seventeen, Gilgit eight, Murree seven and Mu­zaffarabad fifteen degree centigrade.