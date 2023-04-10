Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proposed amendments to Section 57 and Section 58 of the Election Act 2017, granting the commission more flexibility in announcing the date and amending the election program for general elections.

In a letter to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday, ECP Chief Sikandar Sultan Raja requested Parliament's approval for the proposed amendments, which would allow the election commission to change the election schedule even after the issuance of the notification.

Under the proposed amendments, the ECP would announce the date of the general elections and would be able to amend the election program announced at different stages.

The commission could issue a new election program and give a new date as necessary.

However, the commission would be required to provide its opinion and reasons for changing the election schedule in writing.

The secretary election commission wrote letters to the secretary of parliamentary affairs and the principal secretary to the prime minister, suggesting that they amend the Election Act accordingly.

The proposed amendments would grant more autonomy to the election commission and streamline the election process.