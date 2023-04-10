Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry stat­ed on Sunday that fascist gov­ernment’s days had been num­bered. Using his Twitter handle, Fawad likened one year of the PDM coalition government with that of a long black night which was imposed on people to black­en the bright future of Pakistan. The PTI leader said people’s struggle against that dark night was a metaphor of brightness. He said God willing this dark night will see its end in just a few weeks and the power will be transferred to masses. Earlier while addressing a press confer­ence, PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry had claimed that Pa­kistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif want­ed to see Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif getting disqualified. Mr Chaudhry lambasted the in­cumbent government for ta­bling the resolution against the Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling, saying that by tabling the reso­lution in the National Assembly against the apex court’s verdict, the decision will not be changed. Chaudhry said, “The constitu­tion states that elections should be held within 90 days”.