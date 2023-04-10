Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet has directed to seek guidance from the Parliament regarding providing of funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for conducting Punjab elec­tions following the apex court order.

The decision to this effect was taken at the federal cabinet meet­ing held via video link with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair here on Sunday.

The meeting directed the Fi­nance Ministry to prepare a sum­mary in consultation with Law Ministry seeking guidance from the Parliament about whether to give funding to the Election Com­mission of Pakistan or otherwise for holding the provincial elections. The summary will be presented before the cab­inet’s meeting re-convened today to decide the future course of action.

Consultation on matters re­lated to the joint session of parliament will come under discussion in the meeting.

The Supreme Court last week had directed the federal government to provide Rs21 billion in funds by April 10 to the ECP, directing the elector­al body to present a report on the issue by April 11.

The verdict also said that the Supreme Court will issue instructions to the authorities concerned in case the funds are not provided. The cabinet meeting discussed at length the apex court’s majority rul­ing of 4-3, the detailed judg­ments of the four judges as well as the resolution passed on the matter by the Nation­al Assembly on Thursday last.

During the cabinet meet­ing, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar briefed the cabinet on various constitutional and le­gal points in this regard.

The high-level huddle had decided to launch a compre­hensive operation against ter­rorists, as the country’s civ­il and military leadership virtually issued a charge-sheet against the previous government and the establish­ment for allowing the banned TTP to regroup. According to sources, the federal cabinet also approved the decisions taken during the National Se­curity Council (NSC) meeting that took place in Islamabad on Friday last. The ministers, who joined the cabinet meet­ing from the PM House, in­clude Inter-Provincial Coordi­nation Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Overseas Pakistanis Minister Sajid Toori, Housing Minister Maulana Abdul Was­ay, State Minister Hashim No­tezai, while the prime minis­ter’s advisor Ameer Muqam was also present in-person. Those attending online in­clude Economic Affairs Min­ister Ayaz Sadiq and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq.