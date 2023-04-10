Share:

According to the latest Gallup Business Confidence Index report, business confidence in Pakistan has depleted and the country is facing increased investment, growth, and economic challenges. This is not surprising, given that inflation levels have hit record-breaking highs and the IMF tranche seems further by the day. It adds to the high levels of disappointment and disillusionment with the way the country is headed and the prospects for business.

An important fact to be highlighted through the survey is the trust deficit between businesses and the government, given inconsistencies in policy responses. The government has been maneuvering a deal with the IMF, which sometimes comes at the cost and alarm of businesses. Over the last year, important and entire industries have raised alarm bells on operations. Most recently, almost all of the country’s mobile phone assembly units have shut down, adding to the employment crisis and general economic malaise.

With the LC issue and the inability to afford imported raw materials due to the dollar shortage, it is feared that other industries may follow suit. Once industries face widespread closure, there is always the possibility that investor confidence may deplete beyond the point of no return. Additionally, while most businesses have not undergone layoffs, a decrease in the workforce has been experienced and with the current trajectory, may increase unemployment. In the mobile assembly closure, 20,000 jobs are at stake.

It is tiresome to mention the effects and alarm around inflation. The survey only adds to a fact known by individuals residing in the country: there is a general fear of sovereign default. The majority of businesses expressed this concern and nearly half were seriously concerned. As mentioned, this is bad news for operations and confidence but course correction at the moment is very difficult. The least the government can do is adopt consistency in policies regarding the IMF and become clearer on these issues with the public.