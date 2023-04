Share:

Gold saw a record-high price of Rs217,700 per tola on Monday despite a downfall in its prices in the international market.

Gold traded at $2022 per ounce after a $6 fall in its price in the international market but its price increased in Pakistan. Price per 10gm was recorded at a historic high of Rs186,643.

On the other hand, silver prices also saw an upward trend as manifest by Rs2480 and Rs2126.20 per tola and per 10gm after increases of Rs30 and Rs25.72 respectively.