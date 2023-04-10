Share:

ISLAMABAD - A comprehensive one month long celebrations in connec­tion with the Golden Jubilee of the 1973 Constitution will formally start today (Monday).

A committee comprising sen­ators and Members of National Assembly (MNAs) under the chairmanship of Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has prepared an elaborate program following which one-month celebrations are being organized through­out the country in this con­nection. Speaker National As­sembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will lay the foundation stone of the Constitution of Pakistan 1973 Memorial on the commence­ment of the Golden Jubilee cele­brations at D-Chowk in front of the Parliament House and Par­liament Lodges. Speaker Na­tional Assembly along with the Members of Parliament will visit the memorial of Martyrs of Democracy in the garden of the Parliament House.

Later, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Members of Parlia­ment will visit at an exhibition to see photos taken at the time of approval of the 1973 Con­stitution in the National As­sembly. They will review the draft Constitution of Pakistan in detail in front of the Nation­al Assembly Hall. A national constitutional convention has been also organized in the Na­tional Assembly. Different seg­ments of the society including constitutional heads of the provinces, vice chancellors of universities, women, social and political workers and stu­dents have been invited to at­tend the convention.

Members of the National As­sembly, especially the Ministers and Opposition members have also been invited to ensure their presence in the event. Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said we have to give a message to the youth on this day that while rising above our differences, we have the capa­bilities to celebrate our suc­cesses and national festivals in a befitting manner