KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said on Sunday that he was under fire for criticising street crime and gas load shedding. About gas load shedding Sindh Governor Tessori said big suppliers were of the view that gas was available and they were ready to supply gas. Tessori visited Kharadar at Sehar and talked to media persons.

On the occasion, he said it was true that no one was working for betterment of the city. He said on issuing statements over gas load shedding and street crimes in the city he was being criticised.

However, he maintained, he would keep on pinpointing every wrongdoing being meted out to the people in the city. Tessori further said that he wanted the trade and business in city and the province to keep going.

He also visited Numaish Chowrangi where he gifted a plot to a blind man Muhammad Ibrahim at JDC’s Awami Sehri. Tessori also invited the people present there to break their fast at Governor’s House.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday visited Kharadar area and interacted with the citizens. He said, ‘I am ready to do everything to resolve the problems of the people.’

The Governor said, ‘I am grateful to the people for the title of people’s Governor.’ The citizens were in surprise while seeing the Governor among them. Kamran Tessori said that the purpose of visiting such places was to meet the people and listen to their problems. He said that the administration should visit markets and implement official prices. He said that the Iftari would be held in Governor house during the whole month of Ramazan. The Governor said that he would visit every place and met the people. He also did 18 Sehri at Kharadar.