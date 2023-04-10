Share:

NEW YORK - Hun­dreds of people staged a rally in New York City to protest against the Israeli regime’s latest attack against the Palestinians pray­ing at the al-Aqsa Mosque com­pound in occupied East Jerusa­lem. The crowd gathered in New York’s iconic Times Square, wav­ing Palestinian flags and chant­ing slogans such as “Free Pal­estine” to condemn the violent raid and demand an end to Is­raeli attacks. The protesters crit­icized the silence of internation­al bodies against Israel’s crimes and demanded an end to its at­tacks on Palestinians. They also called for global support for the oppressed people of Palestine. The protesters carried placards reading “Defend masjid Al-Aq­sa” and “Hands off al-Aqsa,” and chanted slogans such as “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” “Resistance is justi­fied when people are colonized,” and “There is only one solution; Intifada (uprising) revolution.” Heavily armed Israeli forces stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque’s compound on Tuesday night be­fore firing tear gas and stun gre­nades into the Qibli prayer hall, where hundreds of men, wom­en, elderly people, and children were staying overnight to pray. Some eyewitnesses said rub­ber-coated steel bullets were also fired.