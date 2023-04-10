NEW YORK - Hundreds of people staged a rally in New York City to protest against the Israeli regime’s latest attack against the Palestinians praying at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem. The crowd gathered in New York’s iconic Times Square, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans such as “Free Palestine” to condemn the violent raid and demand an end to Israeli attacks. The protesters criticized the silence of international bodies against Israel’s crimes and demanded an end to its attacks on Palestinians. They also called for global support for the oppressed people of Palestine. The protesters carried placards reading “Defend masjid Al-Aqsa” and “Hands off al-Aqsa,” and chanted slogans such as “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” “Resistance is justified when people are colonized,” and “There is only one solution; Intifada (uprising) revolution.” Heavily armed Israeli forces stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque’s compound on Tuesday night before firing tear gas and stun grenades into the Qibli prayer hall, where hundreds of men, women, elderly people, and children were staying overnight to pray. Some eyewitnesses said rubber-coated steel bullets were also fired.
