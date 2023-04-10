ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will resume hearing in petitions filed by Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi challenging call-up notices issued by the Bureau in Toshakhana case on April 13 (Thursday).
A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz will conduct hearing of both the petitions filed against the NAB notices in alleged corrupt practices of retaining state gifts. Previously, the IHC bench had issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and directed it to submit its response in this matter. Imran Khan and his spouse moved the court through their counsel Khawaja Haris Advocate and Barrister Gohar Ali challenging the legality and vires of NAB call-up notice upon them in Toshakhana Inquiry case. During the last hearing, their lawyer Khwaja Haris contended that the NAB notices contained incomplete information. He added that they are issuing call-up notices stating that powers were abused without giving details that who abused their powers at what level. Haris adopted the stance that the NAB was legally bound to provide information about why someone was being summoned, but notices merely state that the inquiry is against pubic office holders. He further said that the questionnaire seeks answers but the charges are yet to be detailed. He also said stressing that summons can only be issued once it has been clarified whether the concerned party is being ordered to appear as the accused or a witness. The counsel said that the orders were issued just a day after former NAB chief Aftab Sultan resigned from his post who had revealed that there was pressure on him. In the petition, they challenged NAB case initiated against them for retaining and ‘illegally’ selling the Toshakhana gifts. The NAB issued notices to Khan and Bushra for retaining state gifts. The anti-corruption watchdog sought details from them including of wristwatches and a mobile phone, presented to Khan by various foreign dignitaries.