ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will resume hearing in petitions filed by Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi challenging call-up notic­es issued by the Bureau in Toshakha­na case on April 13 (Thursday).

A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Fa­rooq and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz will conduct hearing of both the peti­tions filed against the NAB notices in alleged corrupt practices of retaining state gifts. Previously, the IHC bench had issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and di­rected it to submit its response in this matter. Imran Khan and his spouse moved the court through their coun­sel Khawaja Haris Advocate and Bar­rister Gohar Ali challenging the legal­ity and vires of NAB call-up notice upon them in Toshakhana Inquiry case. During the last hearing, their lawyer Khwaja Haris contended that the NAB notices contained incom­plete information. He added that they are issuing call-up notices stating that powers were abused without giving details that who abused their powers at what level. Haris adopted the stance that the NAB was legally bound to provide information about why someone was being summoned, but notices merely state that the in­quiry is against pubic office holders. He further said that the questionnaire seeks answers but the charges are yet to be detailed. He also said stress­ing that summons can only be issued once it has been clarified whether the concerned party is being ordered to appear as the accused or a witness. The counsel said that the orders were issued just a day after former NAB chief Aftab Sultan resigned from his post who had revealed that there was pressure on him. In the petition, they challenged NAB case initiated against them for retaining and ‘illegally’ sell­ing the Toshakhana gifts. The NAB issued notices to Khan and Bushra for retaining state gifts. The anti-cor­ruption watchdog sought details from them including of wristwatches and a mobile phone, presented to Khan by various foreign dignitaries.