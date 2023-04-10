Share:

The complainant in the case of attempt on the life of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirbad died of cardiac arrest on Sunday.

Sub Inspector Aamir Shahzad Bhadar was the station house officer of the Saddar police station in Wazirabad when Imran Khan was attacked in November 2022.

According to his family sources, he was at his native village Bhadar near Kharian Town when he complained of uneasiness. He was taken to the Combined Military Hospital in Kharian where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Aamir, 35, is survived by a wife and a son.

His funeral prayers were attended by a number of senior district administration officials, police officers and people from all walks of life. He was buried in the local graveyard on Sunday night.

Sub Inspector Bhadar was the complainant in the case registered against the Nov 2 gun attack on Imran Khan’s rally. He has since been serving at the Saddar police station where he was posted days before the attack.

Meanwhile, PTI chief Imran Khan demanded a probe into the death of Sub Inspector Aamir.

In his tweet, Imran wrote: "He had registered the FIR of Wazirabad assassination attempt on me & was a critical witness in unearthing the conspirators behind this assassination plot being inquired into by the JIT."