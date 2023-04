Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan continued on Monday interviewing the potential candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections.

In a bid to award tickets to the candidates for the general elections in the province, Mr Khan continued interviewing the candidates even on the fourth day.

Mr Khan had completed the interviews of the candidates till PP-80. The deposed premier had continued the interviews of more candidates even after Iftar.