KARACHI-Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon says the country is getting divided because of Imran Khan. This person is still pushing the country towards destruction.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon while holding a press conference in Karachi said today a fake, deceitful, corrupt prime minister was removed from the country legally while being within the framework of the constitution. Imran Khan was the only Prime Minister of the country who was sent home according to the practice of Parliament.

He said that Imran Khan’s party was the only party which said criminal investigation should not be done against us. KPK BRT is enough to expose the entire PTI. What is the justification for not investigating Imran Khan? During Imran Khan’s tenure, the Election Commission was also involved in the fraudulent method.

Sharjeel Memon said no one has spread polarization in the country in the history of Pakistan. There is a lot of pressure on the economy because of Imran, he tried to create a split in the institutions. He blamed the ones because of whom he came to power. The 2018 election was fixed. Imran Khan does not play the match unless it is fixed. The Sindh Information Minister said the government of Sindh does not want to put any kind of burden on the people of Sindh.

They want people whose salary is less than 50,000 to be provided with Rs65 per kg of flour. More bus services are going to be started in Karachi. EV bus service is being started in Malir from April 13.

He said there will be another route from Bahria Town to Tank Chowk and Exhibition on April 14. Two routes of EV buses are starting, People’s Bus route will start from North Karachi to New Karachi, Sohrab Goth, FB area to Tower and Dock Yard.