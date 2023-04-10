Share:

LAHORE - On the completion of one year since Im­ran Khan was ousted from the government through vote of no-confidence last year on April 9, Imran Khan has reiterated that his government was ousted through a conspir­acy allegedly hatched by the ‘local players’ and not by the quarters in United States.

“US was not behind his regime change conspiracy as it was hatched by the local players,” Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf Imran Khan said this during his address through video link here yesterday.

The conspiracy against him was carried out to bring Shehbaz Sharif claiming that former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa conspired against him to get exten­sion in his service, later it was revealed that he hired Hussain Haqqani to lobby against him, he accused. Imran claimed that one of the leaders of Middle Eastern countries told him about the conspiracy that was be­ing prepared for his expulsion.

He further said that he gradually realized that Bajwa struck a deal with Shahbaz Sharif just when Shahbaz was about to get convict­ed. Imran Khan issued a white paper against the current government’s performance and said, the purpose of issuing the white paper was to highlight the disaster that happened in a year, a few people behind closed doors brought the country to this point.

Imran while referring to the difficulties he faced while taking over the government in 2018 and during his tenure as PM said, when he took charge of the government back in 2018, there was a deficit of 20 billion dollars adding, it took us two years to deal with the Corona situation and the world recognized the way we dealt with the Corona pandemic, he added. He said that his government elim­inated terrorism and promoted tourism, but today the situation has worsened once again.

Criticizing the current federal government he said, thankfully PDM did not get the gov­ernment in 2018, otherwise the country would have been completely destroyed. Just after taking charge the PDM government, destroyed NAB and FIA. Former Prime Min­ister Imran Khan said that the freedom of media during our time was unprecedented in the history of Pakistan. Since PTI govern­ment was overthrown, the media is being completely controlled, while unknown per­sons were threatening the media owners to blackmail him, he claimed.