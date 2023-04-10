Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday he could not manage to do politics if the people of Mianwali did not elect him.

Addressing the party workers during Iftar at Zaman Park, the deposed premier said, "In my childhood, we used to offer prayers in the early morning, but I did not have the impact. I did not even realise what prayers I was offering. Prayer is most important tenet of our religion. No benefits will reap of praying till you realise what you are actually praying for."

Underscoring the importance of religion, Mr Khan said, "Our religion makes us as the most eminent of created beings."

Earlier today, Mr Khan continued interviewing the potential candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections.

In a bid to award tickets to the candidates for the general elections in the province, Mr Khan continued interviewing the candidates even on the fourth day.

Mr Khan had completed the interviews of the candidates till PP-80. The deposed premier had continued the interviews of more candidates even after Iftar.