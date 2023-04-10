Share:

The inquiry committee summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal in the Tayyaba Gul harassment case on Monday.

Following the key development in the inquiry into the Tayyaba Gul harassment case, the inquiry committee also issued an order for former principal secretary Azam Khan’s appearance before the committee.

On the basis of the allegations levelled by Ms Gul, the Lahore Accountability Court appointed the Punjab IG and the Islamabad IG as inquiry officers. The orders for an inquiry were given on the complaint of Ms Gul and her husband.

The inquiry committee also summoned the private TV host. The committee had directed the deposed premier, the former NAB chairman, the former principal secretary, and a private television host to appear before the Islamabad Police Lines on April 11 and give their stand on the matter.