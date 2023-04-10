Share:

The interim Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Raza Naqvi, chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss the ongoing police operation against terrorists in the Kacha area of Rahim Yar Khan.

During the briefing, it was revealed that the area was home to several terrorist organizations, and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) presented a report on their presence.

The attendees were informed that strong evidence had been collected regarding the terrorist organizations' contacts with external enemies.

For the first time, Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab police were conducting a joint operation against these terrorists.

It was decided in the meeting that more than 11,000 Punjab police personnel would participate in the operation, and permanent infrastructure would be established by eradicating the terrorists' hideouts.

The interim CM directed the authorities to send mobile hospitals and ambulances to the area.

A comprehensive plan was also prepared to build bridges, roads, and checkpoints in the region to establish the writ of the state.