Share:

An anti-terrorism court of Islamabad on Monday extended till April 29 PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s interim bail in two cases.

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, along with his counsel Ali Bukhari, appeared before ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas in connection with two cases registered against him for alleged violation of section 144.

The judge asked the prosecutor was there any witness to the incident, other than God. Addressing the prosecutor, he asked him why the former foreign minister was made to stand in the dock.

Mr Qureshi told the court that he was not present on the incident scene. The judge, in a lighter vein, said then it might have been Mr Qureshi’s spirit and the people in the courtroom burst into laughter.

The court inquired from the persecutor was he sure that Imran Khan and Mr Qureshi had asked the PTI workers to breach section 144 in the presence of the SHO. The prosecutor replied the court in affirmative.

Later, the ATC extended till April 29 Mr Qureshi’s interim bail in both cases.

An anti-terrorism court of Lahore earlier extended till April 13 interim bails of PTI chairman Imran Khan in three cases relating to arson, violence against police and Zille Shah murder.

Owing to security threats to the PTI chief, the judge conducted hearing of the cases in his chamber. Imran Khan appeared before the ATC judge in his chamber. Lawyers representing he PTI chief said Imran Khan had joined the investigation.