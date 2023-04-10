Share:

JERUSALEM - Israel launched artillery strikes on Syria Sunday morning after several rock­ets were fired from there and landed in the Israeli-oc­cupied Golan Heights, the Is­raeli army announced.

Israel’s strike and the rock­et attacks from Syria – which no one has claimed – are the latest episode in escalating violence in the region.

“In response to the rock­ets fired from Syria at Isra­el earlier today, IDF Artil­lery is currently striking in Syrian territory,” the mil­itary tweeted. A drone was also “currently strik­ing the launchers in Syr­ia from which rockets were launched into Israeli ter­ritory”. Six rockets were launched towards Isra­el Saturday night, with two landing in the Israeli-oc­cupied Golan Heights, the army said. At least one was intercepted by the Israeli air-defence system.

The 1,200 square kilome­tre (460 square mile) region – patrolled by Israeli soldiers and bordering Lebanon – was seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War. Israel lat­er annexed it in a move that was never recognised by the international communi­ty. The surge in violence and unrest comes as the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, Jewish Passover, and Chris­tian Easter coincide.

On Wednesday, Israeli po­lice stormed the prayer hall of Al-Aqsa mosque, Islam’s third-holiest site, in a pre-dawn raid aimed at dislodg­ing “law-breaking youths masked agitators” they said had barricaded themselves inside.The next day, more than 30 rockets were fired from Lebanese soil into Is­rael, which the Israeli army blamed on Palestinian groups, saying it was most likely Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.

Israel then bombarded Gaza and southern Lebanon, targeting “terror infrastruc­tures” that it said belonged to Hamas. It was the biggest salvo fired from Lebanon since Israel fought a devas­tating 34-day war with Iran-backed militant group Hez­bollah in 2006 and the first time Israel has confirmed an attack on Lebanese terri­tory since April 2022. Israel and Lebanon are technical­ly in a state of war, and the ceasefire line is patrolled by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), deployed in the country’s south. On the Syrian side, Israel has recently intensi­fied its raids targeting posi­tions of pro-Iranian groups. On Friday evening, an Ital­ian tourist was killed and seven other people injured in a suspected car-ramming attack on pedestrians on the Tel Aviv seafront. In re­sponse, Israeli Prime Min­ister Benjamin Netanya­hu instructed the police to “mobilise all reserve border police units”.

He also directed the army to “mobilise additional forc­es”, his office said. Earlier Friday, two British-Israe­li sisters aged 16 and 20 were killed and their moth­er seriously wounded when their car was fired on in the Jordan Valley in the Israe­li-occupied West Bank. Po­lice said four reserve battal­ions of border police would be deployed in city centres from Sunday.