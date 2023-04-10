Share:

LONDON-The King and other senior royals have attended their first Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Charles was accompanied by Camilla, the Queen Consort, with his siblings the Princess Royal and the Duke of York immediately behind them. The Prince and Princess of Wales were also at the St George’s Chapel service, with all three of their children. Last year, only Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined them. But on Sunday, Prince Louis, their youngest, at the age of four - held his mother’s hand for the walk to the chapel, in the spring sunshine. The family was colour-coordinated in shades of blue, with Charles and Camilla also wearing dark blue outfits. Other royals at the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins included the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh - Edward and Sophie - with their son James, the Earl of Wessex. Princess Eugenie - who is expecting her second child this summer attended with her husband Jack Brooksbank, along with her sister Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Zara and Mike Tindall were joined by their two eldest children, daughters Mia and Lena, and her brother Peter Phillips. The 15th Century chapel where the service was held is the late Queen’s final resting place. She is buried in its tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel, alongside the late Prince Philip and her parents George VI and the Queen Mother.

It is now less than a month until Charles’s coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Sunday also marks the 18th anniversary of his marriage to Camilla. The pair left the chapel separately, with Camilla stopping to receive a posy of flowers before waving to members of the public and wishing them a Happy Easter as she got into a car. As the King left a few minutes later, he received a round of applause from the crowd.