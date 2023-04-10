Share:

AUGUSTA-Brooks Koepka will take a two-shot lead over Jon Rahm into the final round of a Masters Green Jacket showdown on a marathon day of high drama at Augusta National on Sunday that could be a watershed moment in the LIV Golf and PGA Tour feud.

But what had appeared to be a two-horse race has turned into a threeway battle as Norway’s Viktor Hovland staged a back-nine charge to get within three of the leader. After two days of interrupted play caused by lashing rains and ferocious winds that toppled trees, the field of 53 returned to the water-logged course to complete the third round with LIV Golf standard bearer Koepka four clear of Spaniard Rahm.

But just seconds after the horn sounded at 8:30 a.m ET (1230 GMT) to resume play Koepka saw that advantage chopped in half when he took a bogey at the seventh while Rahm rolled in a nine-footer for birdie.

Neither Rahm or Koepka would card a birdie on the back nine both finishing with one-over 73s injecting a jolt of suspense into the final round that is scheduled to get underway at 12:30 p.m. ET (1630). Four-time major winner Koepka, who started the third round on Saturday two ahead, will go into the fourth round with the same advantage sitting top the leaderboard on 11-under.

“I started yesterday at two. I don’t know what else to say. I’m in the same spot,” said Koepka, who has held a share of the 54 hole lead at a major three-times and won all three. “It’s going to be an interesting afternoon.”

Hovland made it considerably more interesting. When play was halted on Saturday, Koepka was four ahead of Rahm and seven clear of the next nearest threat leaving the field needing to produce something special to challenge the frontrunners.