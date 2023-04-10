Share:

Peshawar - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Sunday congratulated the Christian community on the occasion of Easter and said that the provincial government has taken all-out efforts to extend facilities to them.

The caretaker CM in a message on the occasion of Easter said that our religion Islam gives us lessons of freedom of religion and humanity.

He said that we attach great importance to all citizens regardless of their faith, religion, sect and ethnicity to freely practice their religion, culture and tradition in our country and in KP.

Mohammad Azam Khan said that all minorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have equal rights as citizens. He said that religion Islam teaches equal rights to minority communities by guaranteeing them to celebrate their religious worships, rituals and festivals with complete freedom.

Meanwhile, like other parts of the country, the Christian community on Sunday celebrated their religious event Easter as a joyous holiday and organised different congregations to mark the day with happiness.

The main procession started from St John Church in Kohati Gate that was led by Head of the Church of Pakistan Bishop Humphery Sarfaraz Peter. The procession went through different bazaars while the participants were holding decorated crosses, a symbol of Christian religion by singing their religious songs.

The Christians extended greetings to each other and offered prayers for the sovereignty of the county. On the directives of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ejaz Khan, SP Cantt Waqas Khan inspected security arrangements in different churches. He met with security staff deployed to protect the lives and properties of Christians and directed them to keep vigilance during performing their duties.

Meanwhile, the members of Christian community residing in other parts of the province including Dir Lower, Kohat, Swabi, DIKhan, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank also observed Easter with religious zeal and zest. Different ceremonies and processions were taken out to mark the day with joy.

CM grieved over martyrdom of two FC soldiers Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over martyrdom of two FC soldiers in a remote control bomb in Bara of district Khyber.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister condemned the incident and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in Jannah.

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and advised them to be patient and face the incident with courage.