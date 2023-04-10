Share:

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) interim cabinet on Monday decided against holding immediate elections in the province due to the uncertain and deteriorating security situation and financial crises, according to sources.

In a meeting held on Monday, the cabinet was briefed on the security and economic situation of the province.

All members of the cabinet, including ministers and advisors, unanimously agreed that it would not be feasible to hold elections at this time.

Sources revealed that the worsening security situation in the province was one of the major reasons cited for not holding immediate elections.

The cabinet members further added that the financial crisis in the province would make it difficult to allocate funds for the election process.

As a result, the cabinet decided to write to the election commission, informing them of the decision not to hold immediate elections in the province.