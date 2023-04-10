Share:

QUETTA - Chairman of Balochistan Hock­ey Association, Nawabzada Mir Haji Lashkari Raisani on Sunday said that Balochistan’s sports department and Hockey Asso­ciation were taking measures to promote the national sport of hockey in the province and to bring the new talent of players. He expressed these views while talking to the media on the oc­casion of the inauguration of the Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Ramazan Mubarak Hockey League in connection with the Ramazan Sports Fes­tival under the auspices of the Balochistan Sports Department. He said that hockey was declin­ing in Pakistan, we were trying to bring hockey forward and make Balochistan the center of this game in Pakistan. The officials of Balochistan Hockey Association should work hard to regain the lost position of hockey so that hockey can be promoted in the province, he said. Earlier, he for­mally started the tournament by putting the ball short in hockey.