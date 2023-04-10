Share:

The Lahore High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on a plea seeking the removal of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan from the party’s chairmanship.

A larger bench headed by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan heard the petition.

The court asked petitioner Muhammad Junaid how he was affected if Imran was party chairman. His counsel submitted that he is a voter and a citizen of Pakistan.

The court remarked that if the petitioner has any objection, he could join any other political party.

Later, the court reserved its decision.

Petition

Petitioner Junaid submitted that Imran had been disqualified from the National Assembly constituency NA-95 Mianwali by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Moreover, he had also been disqualified in the Toshakhana case on October 21, 2022.

The petitioner submitted that like Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified by the court and subsequently removed as the chief of his party, no one could remain the head of a party after being disqualified.