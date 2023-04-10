Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is all set to digitalize its major monitoring and revenue generation mechanism through a mobile application. In this regard, LWMC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zindigi, powered by JS bank and going to launch a latest mobile applica­tion. The MoU signing ceremony was held here at LWMC head office, CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din and Chief Officer Zindigi Noman Azhar signed the MoU. As per the MoU, Zindigi (powered by JS bank) will provide support to LWMC for ensuring transparency and development of mobile application. The annual fee collected from commercial shops and plazas will be entered meantime in the field on the modern ap­plication. The fine over littering will also be collected through the modern application. While talking on the occasion, CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din stated that LWMC believed in providing most efficient cleanliness facilities to the citizens of Lahore followed by ensur­ing transparency in all procedures which were part of this waste management system. By digitalizing the fees, challans and routes of vehicles LWMC will also be able to enhance the service delivery and setting up an integrated solid waste management system. He added that LWMC will be the first waste manage­ment company across Pakistan to digitize revenue generation and fines. Zindigi (powered by JS Bank) will support LWMC in developing all applications and dashboards, all revenue collection will be linked to Zindigi account. Zindigi (powered by JS Bank) will develop and implement revenue generation and col­lection solution which will be mapped with custom­er’s Zindigi account for challan payment. Zindigi was providing support to LWMC for digitalization of vehicle routes and complete mapping.