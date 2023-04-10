LAHORE - A stone-hearted man killed his minor daughter and tried to trick the police that she died of natural causes in Lahore on Sunday. The man, Khurram Shahzad, killed his three-year-old daughter Zahra Fatima by strangulating her in Hanjarwal area of Lahore and told the police she died of natural causes. The police got suspicious after examining the circumstances and man’s refusal to conduct post-mortem of the body. The police took the body into custody and after receiving the post-mortem report in which the doctors confirmed death by strangulation. After this, the police arrested Khurram Shahzad. Zahra Fatima lived with her father along with her other brothers and sisters. Khurram Shahzad had divorced his wife.
Share:
Staff Reporter
April 10, 2023
Share: