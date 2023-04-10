Share:

LAHORE - A stone-hearted man killed his minor daughter and tried to trick the police that she died of natural causes in Lahore on Sunday. The man, Khurram Shahzad, killed his three-year-old daugh­ter Zahra Fatima by strangulating her in Hanjarwal area of La­hore and told the po­lice she died of natural causes. The police got suspicious after exam­ining the circumstanc­es and man’s refusal to conduct post-mortem of the body. The police took the body into cus­tody and after receiv­ing the post-mortem report in which the doctors confirmed death by strangula­tion. After this, the po­lice arrested Khurram Shahzad. Zahra Fatima lived with her father along with her other brothers and sisters. Khurram Shahzad had divorced his wife.