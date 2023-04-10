Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz will leave for Saudi Arabia today to perform Umrah in holy month of Ramadan.

Sources said the PML-N’s chief organiser would fly to the kingdom at 2pm from the Lahore airport as she is expected to spent the last ten days of the holy month there.

Meanwhile, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would also be leaving for Saudi Arabia on April 11 (tomorrow) from London where he would hold meeting with his daughter.

Maryam Nawaz unveiled her plans for Umrah on Sunday when he reacted to a video on Twitter. The caption of the video posted by a user states, “Deaf and Dumb students want to meet Maryam Nawaz Sharif”.

In reply, the PML-N stalwart wrote: “Pls bring these most special young men to meet me as I come back from Umra Insha Allah. Will be an honour & pleasure”.