The reason for writing these few words is the irony faced by the judges of the District Judiciary Punjab in the form of the General Training Program (GTP) for 2023 designed by the Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA). The basic concept of the GTP is to provide “training for every judge every year” for the purpose of grooming and training judges to meet new challenges during the performance of their duties. This includes acquainting them with new laws, case laws developed on different propositions by the superior courts, certain soft skills, and training on how to manage their courts more effectively.

However, the training schedule for the judges has been designed in such a way that it is not beneficial for them and instead is increasing their anxiety levels and unnecessary pressure on their working capacity. Although every judge of the District Judiciary has been facilitated with stenographers, data entry operators, and laptops, the training program forces judges to write full judgments by hand without using computers or laptops.

Writing judgments is a very intricate and laborious job that requires full concentration and a lot of time to ponder the facts and evaluate all the evidence to adjudicate the rights of the parties while delivering judgments in favor of either of them. Despite this, the new training schedule compels judges to write judgments by hand within a specific time frame. In one week of training, every judge is supposed to write almost 14 judgments, which is a significant burden.

It is worth noting that judges have been out of practice of writing judgments with their hands for the last 15-20 years and are used to giving dictation to their stenographers on computers. If they can do this part of the training in their courts and it is a lawful and legal manner of delivering judgments, then why are they compelled to do the opposite in the academy? This training program is going to affect the judges’ evaluation for promotion as the results of this training are being placed on their service dossier.

It is a humble appeal to the Honorable Authority to reconsider this program of GTP and instead of testing the handwriting speed of the judges, prepare a program to enhance their knowledge.

MICHI KHAN,

Lahore.